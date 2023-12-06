Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in GSK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

