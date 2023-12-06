Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

