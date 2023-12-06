BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,823 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $676,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.