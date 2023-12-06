BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,823 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $676,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Zuckerberg sells Meta, Snowflake may be the better choice
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- BYND’s short interest hits 45%, is a squeeze imminent?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The top five zero trust cybersecurity stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.