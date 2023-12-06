BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $669,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWXT opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

