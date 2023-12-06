BlackRock Inc. Has $712.42 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $712,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,014,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

