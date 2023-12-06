BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $653,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 161.7% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 124.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 408.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $281.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.87 and a 12-month high of $293.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.