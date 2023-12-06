BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,097 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $651,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.05 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

