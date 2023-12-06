BlackRock Inc. Purchases 258,825 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lantheus worth $676,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

