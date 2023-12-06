BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,340,328 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $700,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CG opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

