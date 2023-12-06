BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,111,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hexcel worth $692,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Hexcel stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

