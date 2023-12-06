BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,960,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $684,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.