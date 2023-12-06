BlackRock Inc. Sells 102,942 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,843,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $702,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

SRC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

