BlackRock Inc. Sells 246,129 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,650,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 246,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $707,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Ciena Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

