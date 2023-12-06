BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.037-1.039 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. BOX also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BOX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.