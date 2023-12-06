Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,631,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,238,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

