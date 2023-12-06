Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after buying an additional 428,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.