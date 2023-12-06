Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 14,484 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 49.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $941.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.52. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

