Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

