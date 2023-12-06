Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
CCIF opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
