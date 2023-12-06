Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

CCIF opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $101,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,809.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,809.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $101,346.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $101,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,295,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,090.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

