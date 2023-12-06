Cibc World Market Inc. Buys New Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $8,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $4,733,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

