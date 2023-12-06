Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

