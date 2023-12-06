Cibc World Market Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $186.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

