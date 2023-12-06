Cibc World Market Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PKW opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $94.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

