Cibc World Market Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,397,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,199,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after buying an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.00. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

