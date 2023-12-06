Cibc World Market Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.