Cibc World Market Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

