Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.