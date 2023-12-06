Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 108.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

