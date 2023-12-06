Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 1,203 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

