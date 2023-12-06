Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 36,650 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 181.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $50,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

