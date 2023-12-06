Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.