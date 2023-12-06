Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $820.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.