Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.
Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts shift attention to new market leaders in Q4
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Zuckerberg sells Meta, Snowflake may be the better choice
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BYND’s short interest hits 45%, is a squeeze imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.