Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.1 %

Eaton stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

