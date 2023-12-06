Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.07.

MELI stock opened at $1,584.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,349.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,291.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

