Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,244 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.