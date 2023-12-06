Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.