Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 88,835 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 842,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 146,739 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 69.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 340,487 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $235,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.0 %

DKNG opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,681 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,274. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.