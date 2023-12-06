Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 459.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $477.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

