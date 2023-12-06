Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after buying an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

