CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Critical Comparison

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unity Bancorp and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. CNB Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given CNB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.60 $38.46 million $3.81 7.38 CNB Financial $248.50 million 1.72 $63.19 million $2.64 7.77

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.78% 16.35% 1.59% CNB Financial 19.32% 12.32% 1.07%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

