Contrasting GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -136.23% -30.67% -10.50% GAN -127.37% -188.72% -28.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardlytics and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 1 1 2 0 2.25 GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.36%. GAN has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Cardlytics.

72.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $298.54 million 1.08 -$465.26 million ($12.22) -0.67 GAN $135.65 million 0.49 -$197.50 million ($4.03) -0.37

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

