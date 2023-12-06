Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 791,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

