Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,997 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.