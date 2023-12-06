Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,928 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $5,584,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

