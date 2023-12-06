Credit Suisse AG Buys 62,079 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Toro by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,561,000 after acquiring an additional 458,251 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

