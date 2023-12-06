Credit Suisse AG Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,039,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $103.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $260,781.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,271 shares of company stock worth $12,394,744. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

