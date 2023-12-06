Credit Suisse AG Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 157.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

