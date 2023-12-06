Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.