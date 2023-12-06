Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

DECK opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $361.62 and a 52 week high of $698.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

